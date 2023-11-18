SSC cases: New Division Bench formed

Following an order from the Supreme Court, Calcutta High Court today constituted a new Division Bench, headed by Justice Debangshu Basak to hear SSC recruitment cases and would take steps for speedy disposal of cases within the stipulated six months as mandated by the apex court.

The Supreme Court earlier this month had in a ruling handed the CBI two months deadline till December to complete probe and sent the SSC recruitment cases to the Calcutta High Court with an order directed at the Chief Justice of Calcutta High court to set up a special Division Bench.

