Today is not a happy day for me: Ex-judge Abhijit Ganguly

After the announcement of the HC verdict in the SSC case, former judge of the Calcutta High Court and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate from Tamluk, Abhijit Ganguly said today that his original order for cancellation of the teaching and non-teaching staff recruited in 2016 has been justified by the Calcutta High Court’s verdict.

The Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi ordered the cancellation of 25,753 jobs today. Mr Ganguly also has demanded the resignation of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. He welcomed the High Court’s decision but expressed dissatisfaction, stating, “Today is not a happy day for me because my state is under the leadership of this chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Qualified candidates have been deprived for so long under her administration. I hope necessary arrangements will be made for them. I had been part of the judiciary for quite some time. The genuine candidates have been deprived by the ruling party. The deprived candidates come from all religious backgrounds. So it is the duty of all to get united and boycott the ruling party of the state. I will pray to God for the genuine candidates to get appointed now.”

Mr Ganguly added, “Competent candidates have been deprived. Among the deprived are Hindus and Muslims. Everyone should boycott Mamata. She should resign immediately. Elections should be held under the President’s rule.”

Advertisement