We are connected by soul: Shilpa Shetty on meeting Goldie Hawn

Shilpa Shetty recently met Hollywood star Goldie Hawn and the actress says she cannot wait to host her in Mumbai.

Shilpa, 41, who shared a picture with Hawn on her Instagram, had an “invigorating” conversation with her on yoga.

“Loved meeting you @officialgoldiehawn, such an invigorating convo. Totally agree with all you said, we are connected by the soul...Can't wait for you to come to Mumbai #soulconnection #yoga #allheart #friendswithnobenefits (sic)” she captioned the photo.

