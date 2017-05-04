  1. Home
  2. Bollywood

We are connected by soul: Shilpa Shetty on meeting Goldie Hawn

  • PTI

    PTI | Los Angeles

    May 4, 2017 | 07:40 PM
Shilpa Shetty, Goldie Hawn, Yoga

Shilpa Shetty (PHOTO: Facebook)

Shilpa Shetty recently met Hollywood star Goldie Hawn and the actress says she cannot wait to host her in Mumbai.

Shilpa, 41, who shared a picture with Hawn on her Instagram, had an “invigorating” conversation with her on yoga.

“Loved meeting you @officialgoldiehawn, such an invigorating convo. Totally agree with all you said, we are connected by the soul...Can't wait for you to come to Mumbai #soulconnection #yoga #allheart #friendswithnobenefits (sic)” she captioned the photo.

Recently superstar Shah Rukh Khan also met his favourite actor Warren Beatty during his visit to LA.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Do you think Rahul Tripathi is the best opener in the IPL 2017?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.