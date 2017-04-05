Sandeep Toshniwal takes centerstage at Kareena Kapoor's party?

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with hubby Saif Ali Khan, hosted a party at her Mumbai residence and the guest list included her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu, Kareena’s uncle Kunal Kapoor and son Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor.

But what grabbed the eyeballs was the entry of Karisma Kapoor with her "boyfriend" Sandeep Toshniwal at the party on Monday night.



Dressed in a checkered half-sleeve shirt and denims, Sandeep Toshniwal couldn’t escape from the prying eyes of the media outside Kareena’s apartment while he was sitting in his car.



According to sources close to Karisma, the actress is planning to marry her rumoured boyfriend soon. Recently, Karisma’s former husband Sunjay Kapur married entrepreneur Priya Sachdev.



Although no one from the Kapoor family has spoken about Karisma and Sandeep’s link-up, the pictures suggest that the businessman is soon going to be the son-in-law of the Kapoor khandaan.