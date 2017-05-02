  1. Home
Monday like Day One for 'Baahubali 2': KJo

    IANS | Mumbai

    May 2, 2017 | 07:29 PM
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has presented the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, says the Rs.40.25 crore collection that the movie made on the first day after its opening weekend, is a "revolution".

"When the Monday behaves likes day one... It's no longer a cinema celebration, it's a cinema revolution. Monday (Hindi) at 40.25! Baahubali 2," Karan tweeted on Tuesday. 

This comes after the SS Rajamouli directorial amassed Rs.400 crore plus worldwide in its opening weekend since its release on April 28, according to trade experts.

The film, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.

