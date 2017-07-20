Congressmen disrupts 'Indu Sarkar' shows in Maharashtra

Congress workers today disrupted shows of Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar, the film based on the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975, at several cinema halls in the state.



As the film released today, the party workers stalled its screening at some theatres and multiplexes in Thane, Nanded, Nashik and Jalgaon districts. However, the shows resumed later amid tight police security, police officials said.



"Police have kept a strict vigil outside the theatres and no untoward incident has been reported so far," they said.



At Kolshewdi in neighbouring Thane district, Congress workers gathered outside a shopping mall, which houses a multiplex, and held protests around 9 am, a police official added.



"The party activists pulled out placards and shouted slogans and disrupted the show. At least 10 party workers have been detained in this connection," he said.



In Thane city, around 15 Congress workers were taken into custody after they held protests outside a multiplex.



"Two separate offences were registered against Congress workers at Kolshewadi and Vartaknagar police stations accordingly," he added.



In Nanded city, at least 15 party men gathered outside a theatre, where Indu Sarkar was scheduled to be screened.



However, the theatre had been kept shut by the owner since midnight, the official said.



The Congress has condemned the alleged "false depiction" in "Indu Sarkar" based on the Emergency, claiming the film is "fully sponsored".