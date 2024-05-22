Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s air defence boost with German FM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the Presidential press service reported.

At their meeting in Kiev on Tuesday, Zelensky and Baerbock discussed Germany’s initiative to find additional air defence systems, including Patriot missile systems, and send them to Ukraine.

They also talked about the possibility of delivering anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany to Ukraine soon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zelensky informed Baerbock in detail about the situation on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war and thanked Germany for its military support and financial assistance.

Baerbock arrived in Ukraine earlier on Tuesday for her seventh visit since the start of the full-scale war.

The “global initiative” for enhanced air defence in Ukraine, which was launched by Germany, has raised some 1 billion euros (about $1.09 billion) for Ukraine’s air defence forces, according to Baerbock.