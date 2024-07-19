Days after Zelenskyy’s comments on PM’s Moscow visit, Jaishankar speaks to Ukrainian FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discussed all aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The conversation between the two leaders took place days after Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy condemned the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, calling it a “devastating blow to peace efforts”.

”A good conversation with FM @DmytroKuleba of Ukraine this afternoon. Spoke about further developing our bilateral relationship,” Dr Jaishankar wrote on X.

In a social media post, the Ukrainian foreign minister wrote, ”Building on my visit to New Delhi earlier this year and the meeting between President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Modi in Italy, I spoke with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar about the further development of Ukrainian-India bilateral relation.”