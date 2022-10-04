World mourns heartbreaking tragedy

World football united after Indonesian authorities said that at least 125 people died at a stadium there following a pitch invasion and stampede.

AFP Sport picks out reactions from across the world.

l PLAYERS AND COACHES

Fans died in the arms of players. I’m mentally shattered. I feel a heavy burden, even a heavy responsibility. – Javier Roca, the coach of Arema

Devastating to hear of the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Indonesia last night. Shocking news. – Ex-England star Wayne Rooney

Heartbreaking. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. – Spain defender Sergio Ramos

My thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Indonesia holds a special place in my heart. – England women’s captain Leah Williamson.

Horrendous news coming out of Indonesia about the events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang. My thoughts are with everyone affected. – Ex-England striker Michael Owen

Terrible, absolutely terrible. The world is crazy … best thoughts to the families. – Manchester City coach Pep Guardiolal

TEAMS

We send our sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and everyone affected. – Manchester United

We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic events at the Kanjuruhan Stadium. Our thoughts are with all those affected. – Manchester City

Barcelona are pained by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium and reject all acts of violence both on and off the field. – Barcelona

Paris St Germain would like to offer their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the stadium tragedy in Malang, Indonesia. – Paris St Germain

We are deeply saddened by the tragedy in Malang.There should never be violence at a football match. – Ajax

l ORGANISATIONS AND OFFICIALS

A dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension. – FIFA president Gianni Infantino

The RFEF deeply lament the tragedy and condemn any act of violence, more so if it is in a festive setting, as a game of football should always be. – Spanish Football Federation

The thoughts of everyone at the Premier League are with those affected by the tragic events at Kanjuruhan Stadium last night. – English Premier League

Sending our condolences and thoughts to the victims, the families and everyone affected by the tragedy in Malang. – Serie A

I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear such tragic news coming out of football-loving Indonesia. – AFC president Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa

My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims of the terrible stampede in a football stadium in Indonesia. – IOC president Thomas Bach