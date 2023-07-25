Yesim Demir, a Turkish woman falls of a cliff and loses life after proposal

In a heartbreaking incident in Turkey, a woman named Yesim Demir tragically lost her life shortly after her fiancé proposed to her. The couple was very excited as they planned to celebrate their engagement. They had chosen a picturesque sunset picnic in Canakkale, a city in northwestern Turkey for the same.

However, Yesim’s joyous moment took a devastating turn. She slipped and fell over 100 feet off a steep cliff at Polente Cape on July 6. Her fiancé, Nizamettin Gursu, had briefly left the spot to retrieve food and drinks for the celebration when he heard her scream. Rushing back to the cliffside, he found her in a critical condition.

Despite immediate efforts to save her, Yesim couldn’t survive her injuries. Gursu quickly sought help, but tragically, after 45 minutes of resuscitation, medics declared her deceased.

Gursu mentioned that they had chosen the spot to create a romantic memory after the proposal. He stated that they had consumed some alcohol, and then everything happened suddenly. According to him, Yesim lost her balance and fell down.

According to friends of the couple, the cliff where the accident occurred was a popular spot for people to witness the breathtaking sunset. Many tourists visited the place in the evenings to witness the sun going down. The friends expressed concerns about the lack of safety measures in the area, suggesting that a fence should be installed to prevent such accidents.

Following the incident, the authorities closed off the area for further investigation. The site authorities reopened it again in a controlled manner on July 15. They have requested the visitors to be mindful of going towards the edge, to not repeat the similar incident again.

The couple had chosen the location for its romantic setting, intending to create cherished memories after the proposal. However, this tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety precautions in such picturesque but potentially hazardous places.