Who is Sana Amin Sheikh? Actor plays Abdul Karim Telgi’s wife in Scam 2003

The highly awaited Indian television series, titled ‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Chronicles,’ falls within the crime-drama genre and stands as one of the year’s most anticipated serials. Boasting a formidable ensemble, of distinguished creative minds, the show adeptly recounts the narrative of the actual con artist, Abdul Karim Telgi. Esteemed radio jockey and television actress, Sana Amin Sheikh, is set to grace the drama with her presence, and she has openly disclosed insights about her role in the series.

Sana Amin Sheikh is an Indian actress and radio jockey, primarily recognized for her appearances in Hindi television series and films. Sana marked her entry into acting with her role as Ritu Shah in the TV show “Kya Mast Hai Life.”

Her portfolio encompasses more than 30 television serials, firmly establishing her as one of the most sought-after personalities on television. Sana has held prominent roles in various shows, including “Jeet Jayenge Hum,” “Gustakh Dil,” “Million Dollar Girl,” “Bhootu Season 1,” “Krishnadasi,” and “Perfect Pati,” among several others.

Notably, she has also undertaken antagonist and supporting roles in productions such as “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3,” “Tere Shehar Mein,” and “Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.” Beyond the small screen, Amin made her Bollywood debut in “Singham,” portraying Anjali Bhosle, and has additionally contributed in supporting capacities in movies like “Table No. 21,” “Island City,” and “Bamfaad.”

Sana Amin Sheikh on her role:

Providing insights into her role, the actress mentioned “In the show, I play Telgi’s wife Nasifa, who was an integral part of his life, who stood by him through thick and thin. The prep process was fascinating, for me to be in the shoes of someone so closely related to the mastermind behind such a huge scam in our country.”

“However, the equation they share adds more layers to their characters and brings to light a side unknown to the world. I am very excited about the show’s release and the audience to experience the world of Abdul Karim Telgi.”

Expressing her enthusiasm about her involvement in the series, Sana Amin Sheikh further commented, “I admire Hansal sir’s body of work, and having the opportunity to work on the ‘Scam 2003’ set, under the mentorship of accomplished filmmakers like him and Tushar sir, alongside the entire team, is an honor I deeply cherish.”

Furthermore, the series incorporates skilled performers such as Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, and several more in auxiliary roles. Backed by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with StudioNEXT, this narrative plunges profoundly into Telgi’s intricate maneuvers. He masterminded one of India’s most infamous financial frauds, manipulating more than Rs. 30,000 crore through an array of deceitful tactics. Although he was eventually apprehended in 2006 and received a 30-year imprisonment, Telgi’s tale concluded tragically in 2017 due to meningitis.