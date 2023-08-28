Who is Sana Amin Sheikh? Abdul Karim Telgi’s wife Shahida in Scam 2003

Actor Sana Amin Sheikh is playing the wife of Abdul Karim Telgi in the Hansal Mehta directed web series Scam 2003. It will start streaming on Sony Liv app on September 1.

With her first Disney Channel program, Kya Mast Hai Life, Sana Sheikh made a name for herself. Thereafter, the actor appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, including Singham with Ajay Devgn and Gustakh Dil on Life Okay, among others.

She was seen in the famous serial kuch rang pyaar ke aise bhi season 2 and has also done a famous TV show Krishnadasi.

Now, she will make her acting debut opposite Gagan Dev Riar in SonyLIV’s Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

She recently divorced from her husband television director Aijaz Sheikh in September 2022.

The most recent promotional clip of Scam 2003 offers a sneak peek at a few critical episodes that reveal the series’ central and most important characters. The recognizable score from the Pratik Gandhi-starring film is also heard in the backdrop of the new teaser.

In the most recent video, Telgi admits to someone that generating money is his true passion rather than earning it. And it really is just like it sounds. In order to eventually create a 30,000 empire of bogus notes, the con artist from 2003 developed a money-making machine and distributed it throughout the nation.

The newest official film was published with the special caption, “The story of India’s Biggest Stamp Paper Scam and the man behind it – Abdul Karim Telgi,” on SonyLIV’s YouTube page.

Hansal Mehta is the one who created the movie that was directed by Tushar Hiranandani. For the big screen, Karan Vyas and Kiran Yadnyopavit wrote the famed Sanjay Singh narrative. The web series, which is produced by Sameer Nair under Applause Entertainment and Studio NEXT, has music by Ishaan Chhabra.

With his 2020 film Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta narrative, which also discusses a true con narrative like the next programme, Mehta received a great deal of praise.