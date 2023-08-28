Who is Sana Talikoti? Fake stamp paper scam mastermind Abdul Karim Telgi’s daughter

Sana Irfan Talikoti is the daughter of bogus stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi. She filed a lawsuit in Mumbai in Dec, 2022 against the creators of the online series “Scam 2003 — The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Lala Telgi,” which is allegedly based on his life.

She had argued that the project’s creators did not get the family’s approval before moving forward. Now , a OTT release on Sony Liv app with the name Scam 2003 directed by Hansal Mehta is to be streamed beginning September 1.

Sana claimed that the series is based on a book that contained factual inaccuracies in her lawsuit, which was filed through attorney Madhav Thorat. She said that the web series violated the family’s right to privacy, dignity, and respect for themselves.

“The portrayal of our father that is based on the novel,” according to her, “is false, based on nothing, derogatory, offensive, unpleasant, highly defamatory, and made with the sole intention to defame us, our family, and our deceased father, and as a result we shall suffer irreparable loss to our reputation.”

She had expressed the apprehension that the web series would also be bad for her young children. She said that her father had committed a lot of time and resources to a number of social causes, including paying for the construction of water tanks, bore wells, temples, and mosques, to name a few. She said that he had also funded several underprivileged kids’ education.

Telgi, 56, passed away in a hospital in Bengaluru in Oct 2017 while still serving a 30-year sentence for his part in the stamp paper racket. Between 1993 and 2002, Telgi in liason woth members of the government security press in Nashik bought printing equipment at public auctions to produce forgeries of official stamp papers. Then he offered them at a lower price to businesses who bought in bulk, like banks, insurance companies, and stock trading houses.

After being charged in 48 cases across 11 states, including the most well-known case at Pune’s Bund Garden police station where police had collected stamp papers worth 500 crore, he was apprehended on November 22, 2001 in Bengaluru. Later, the CBI brought all charges under the strict MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act).