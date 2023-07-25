Who is Paloma Dhillon? Poonam Dhillon’s daughter to make bollywood debut

Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of well-known actor Poonam Dhillon and producer Ashok Thakeria, is about to embark on an exciting journey as she prepares to make her Bollywood debut. Film ‘Dono’ directed by Avnish Barjatya, son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, presents Paloma opposite Rajvir Deol. As anticipation and curiosity surround her, let’s delve into who Paloma Dhillon is.

The 28-year-old actress prefers to maintain a private life, and as a result, not many people on the internet about her. However, despite her inclination for privacy, her charm often finds its way into the limelight when her mother’s account or fan pages share her photos, causing them to go viral on the internet.

Paloma has her roots firmly entrenched in the entertainment industry, as she is the daughter of actor Poonam Dhillon and the accomplished producer Ashok Thakeria. Their marriage in 1988 resulted in two children – a son named Anmol and a daughter named Paloma. However, the couple decided to part ways in 1997.

While the world eagerly awaits Paloma’s debut on the silver screen, it is worth noting that her journey to acting was preceded by a passion for football during her school and college days. In fact, at one point, she entertained the idea of becoming a professional footballer. However, as life unfolded, Paloma found herself captivated by the allure of dancing and modeling, igniting a spark that led her to pursue a career in these artistic realms.

Paloma’s brother, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, also stepped into the world of cinema and made his movie debut with the romantic comedy ‘Tuesdays & Fridays.’ The two siblings share a special bond, evident from the cherished moments captured in pictures shared by Anmol on his Instagram handle.

With her debut on the horizon and a lineage of talent and creativity in her lineage, Paloma Dhillon aims to make her mark in Bollywood, captivating audiences with her charisma and performances. As her journey begins, the industry eagerly awaits the emergence of this fresh talent, eagerly anticipating the magic she will bring to the silver screen.