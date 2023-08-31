Who is Larissa Borges? Fitness influencer who died of double cardiac arrest at 33

33-year-old fitness Influencer Larissa Borges from Brazil passed away on Monday from a double heart arrest..

The influencer died after a week in the hospital, according to the New York Post. In a message on her Instagram page, her family provided confirmation of the news of her passing. “Losing someone so young—just 33 years old—and so kind is unbearably painful. Our hearts are broken, and we shall experience an unfathomable longing.

The influencer was hospitalized on August 20 after experiencing a cardiac collapse while traveling in Gramado, according to a report in the local media. She fell unconscious.

Advertisement

The social media influencer bravely battled for her life, the family continued. “Larissa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the 20th, in Gramado-RS and fought bravely in a coma for a week,” her family informed. She passed on 28 August, when she “faced a new cardiac arrest and, unfortunately, did not resist,” her family said.

The caption of the Instagram post also read: “Our beloved daughter, take your steps with God, and be blessed.”

A probable intake of drugs, mixed with alcohol, has been reported, according to deputy Gustavo Barcellos, who is in charge of the inquiry. “A necropsy was ordered for the body. We’ll make an effort to go through laboratory tests for anything she might have consumed.

Although the exact reason of her death is unknown, preliminary findings indicate that she may have been drunk when she experienced heart problems. A post-mortem was performed on her body.

Borges used to regularly update her followers with her fitness, fashion and travel content. She has over 30,000 followers on Instagram.

One week before her death was reported, she had shared her picture sking in Gramado, alongside the caption: “I can believe in tomorrow.”

Sharing the statement to Instagram about her death, Borges’ family also posted video of her 2021 trip to Pernambuco, Brazil, alongside a caption that read: “She enjoyed all God have given her.”