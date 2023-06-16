Who is Dharmesh Patel, Indian accused of intentionally driving Tesla off California cliff with family inside?

The case of Dharmesh Patel, the Indian-American doctor involved in the cliff incident with his family earlier this year, has taken a new twist. The Medical Board of California has recently taken action to prevent Patel from practicing medicine, particularly if he were to be released on bail. This decision comes as he faces multiple charges of attempted murder related to the crash that occurred on January 2. According to regulators, Patel’s alleged impairment of cognitive abilities poses a significant danger to the public, making it necessary to bar him from practicing medicine.

Now, let’s dig into who Dharmesh Patel is and what we know about him. Patel is a 41-year-old medical doctor based in Pasadena, California. On January 2, Patel was traveling with his wife and their two young children—a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy—when their Tesla Model Y veered off the cliff near Devil’s Slide, plunging a staggering 250 feet down to the water’s edge. Miraculously, all four family members survived what can only be described as an “absolute miracle,” as confirmed by officials.

A recently unsealed search warrant affidavit revealed that Patel intentionally drove the family off the cliff,

In the affidavit, Neha Patel, Dharmesh’s wife, shed light on the events leading up to the cliff incident. Neha expressed her belief that her husband intentionally drove them off the cliff in San Mateo County, indicating a potential desire to harm her and their two children. She mentioned his depression and stressed the importance of a psychological evaluation.

Patel specializes in radiology and holds valid medical licenses in Florida, Oregon, and California. He completed his medical education at Wayne State University in 2008 and currently maintains an active medical license in California. His professional journey included an internship in San Francisco, followed by a residency in Miami. He further pursued a fellowship at the University of Southern California Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to records from the medical board.

Previously, Patel had an association with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood north of Los Angeles. Although he did not work there on a full-time basis, he possessed privileges to practice at the medical center, as confirmed by a spokesperson.