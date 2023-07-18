Who is Dalton Gomez, pop diva Ariana Grande’s estranged husband?

Dalton Gomez is the estranged husband of pop diva Ariana Grande. He is a real estate agent based out of Los Angeles.

Gomez has five years of experience in the upscale real estate industry. He has sold residences worth millions of dollars and worked with A-list clients.

Notably, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wed in 2021 in a quiet ceremony at her Montecito home. Before getting married, the couple got engaged and spent a lot of time together while the Covid-19 outbreak was going on.

The singing diva had confirmed their relationship in her “Stuck With U” music video on May 8, 2020. On May 26, 2020, Grande gave Gomez his first proper Instagram shoutout.

Gomez had gifted Grande a platinum and diamond wedding band that he helped create. The band was designed by Solow & Co, and according to a Solow & Co spokeswoman, “they collaborated with Dalton on this. It’s a lovely, elegant platinum and pave diamond band. It made Dalton very happy.

After Grande, who is presently in London filming the “Wicked” movie, was spotted over the weekend enjoying a day at Wimbledon sans her wedding band or engagement ring, rumors of their separation began to circulate. “They were having problems that they couldn’t address before she departed for the Wicked production [in London], and the distance did not help. Their separation and lack of communication make a divorce likely, a news website stated.

After two years of marriage, pop diva Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez are apparently divorcing, according to the American weekly magazine People. The couple, who wed in May 2021, split in January of this year but “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship,” according to the singer of “7 Rings.”

The singer denied rumors after posting a cosmetics tutorial on TikTok in which she wasn’t wearing a ring last year. “My wedding band is getting cleaned, so I’m not wearing it. Don’t start before I get a divorce, she reportedly said at the time,” according to People.

“They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely,” the outlet reported.