Who is Chris Brown, the man who decided to opt out of Titanic Submersible?

In the midst of the global attention surrounding the uncertain status of the Titanic submersible, there is a particular story that has captured the interest of people worldwide. It revolves around Chris Brown, a close friend of Hamish Harding, who is currently inside the submersible, and his decision not to embark on the underwater exploration.

During an interview, Brown shed light on his reasons for opting out of the voyage beneath the waves. Known for his adventurous spirit and having embarked on numerous voyages across the globe, Brown formed a friendship with Harding during their joint expedition to the South Pole. However, when it came to the Titanic submersible expedition, Brown found himself hesitant and skeptical.

Initially, the 61-year-old had made the necessary deposit to secure his place on the vessel. Yet, as he contemplated the decision, doubts began to creep into his mind. One of the major concerns he expressed revolved around the safety measures and the perceived lack of a professional diving operation. In Brown’s eyes, the controls used by the pilot resembled those found in computer games, rather than the sophisticated equipment one would expect in a serious underwater expedition.

The qualms extended beyond the control system. Brown questioned the technology and materials utilized in the construction of the submersible, ultimately feeling unconvinced of its overall safety. In his view, a commercial submarine of this magnitude should not compromise on the quality of its components. Such concerns led him to take action, promptly sending an email to the company requesting a refund of the $10,000 he had initially deposited as an advance payment.

When confronted with the notion that he narrowly avoided being on the missing submersible, Brown expressed no sense of gratification or relief. Instead, he conveyed a deep sense of empathy for the dire situation unfolding beneath the sea. To him, it was a truly horrendous predicament, raising countless questions about how and why it occurred. However, he emphasized the importance of focusing on the immediate task at hand — the urgent rescue mission to save the five individuals trapped below the depths.

As news of the missing submersible continues to unfold, the concerns surrounding safety have become a topic of discussion around the globe. People from all walks of life are expressing their apprehension and seeking answers regarding the unfolding events and the measures in place to ensure the safety of those involved in underwater explorations.