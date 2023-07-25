We are INDIA; will help heal manipur: Rahul

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jibe at the newly-formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) alliance of the major Opposition parties.

”Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur,” he tweeted.

Rahul’s reaction came after the PM had a dig at the Opposition alliance, saying their behaviour gave an impression that they wanted to remain in the opposition permanently.