Watch: Israeli troops deep inside Gaza, fighting intense battle with Hamas

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Tuesday went deep inside the Gaza Strip and fought intense battle with Hamas militants. The IDF troops and tanks attacked a Hamas outpost in the north of Gaza strip and seized weapons and ammunition. Several militants were also gunned down.

In a video shared by the IDF, Israeli military troops and tanks are seen moving past damaged buildings in the Gaza Strip. Another video show Hamas targets being hit by air strikes.

One more video shows Israeli soldiers going inside a damaged compound as they look for militants in Gaza.

בשעות האחרונות כוחות משולבים של צה”ל, בהובלת כוחות יבשתיים מנהלים קרבות עזים בעומק שטח הרצועה. כוחות צה״ל תקפו מוצב של מחבלי חמאס בצפון הרצועה. הכוחות חיסלו עשרות מחבלים, חוליות שיגור נ״ט ועמדות לשיגור נ”ט, עמדות תצפית ותפסו אמצעי לחימה רבים, בהם מטענים ונשקים FN9nd”>pic.twitter.com/3lau5FN9nd — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 31, 2023

The IDF last week launched a group operation in Gaza and sent its troops and tanks inside the Hamas-controlled territory. The ground operation, Israel said was the second phase of its war against Hamas and there are more stages.

Israel declared a war against the Palestinian militant outfit and vowed to destroy it’s military and governance capabilities in response to their brutal October 7 attack in southern Israel.

More than 1,400 people, including children, women and foreign nationals were brutally murdered by Hamas militants during the attack that also saw at least 236 Israelis being captured.

Israel says returning hostages is the most important goal of its ground operation along with dissolution of Hamas militant organisation.

The troops have claimed to have rescued an Israeli woman soldier captured by Hamas. The soldier was being kept alone from other members of her unit and the mission to rescue her was planned several days in advance.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to entertain any demands of ceasefire, saying it will amount to Israel’s surrender. Netanyahu said that the operation will continue until Hamas is defeated and all hostages are rescued.