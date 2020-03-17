French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered people to stay at home to avoid spreading the new coronavirus, saying only necessary trips would be allowed and violations would be punished.

Macron’s orders came as France’s national health agency announced 21 more coronavirus deaths and 1,210 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 148.

Addressing to the nation, PM Macron said the French had to “severely restrict movements for the next 15 days at least” and limit social contacts as much as possible.

Macron further said that under the new regime gatherings among friends and family would no longer be allowed, only “necessary movements” like shopping, medical visits or working when telecommuting was not possible.

The European Union would close all external borders for 30 days from Tuesday to curb the outbreak, though citizens of EU countries would be allowed to return, the French leader added.

On Saturday, France drastically stepped up its measures against the spread of the virus and announced the closure of all non-essential public places including restaurants and cafes from midnight (2300 GMT).

Meanwhile, top health official Jerome Salomon announced that the death toll from COVID-19 had risen by 12 over the last day in France to 91, with the total number of infected standing at 4,500.

Across the world, airlines have announced a drastic reduction in their operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. For example, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines stated on Sunday that it would be grounding 300 aircraft in its fleet and reduce flights by 40 per cent.

The US has suspended all tourist visas for people belonging to the European Union, the UK, and Ireland. Similarly, the Indian government has suspended all tourist visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11.

The death toll due to new coronavirus has shot up sharply in Italy, which has now become the country worst affected by the virus outbreak after China. Iran, too, faces heightened risk as the total death toll in the country has crossed 700 while there are close to 14,000 confirmed cases.

With concern growing over the economy, Macron also vowed that “no company would be abandoned to the risk of bankruptcy” because of the draconian measures that have seen businesses shut and factories forced to idle factories.

France will also ensure that all bank loans to companies are backed by a state guarantee totalling 300 billion euros ($340 billion), he added.

He also suspended the application of his signature reform of the country’s pension system, which had prompted France’s longest transport strike in decades over the Christmas holidays.

More than 4,000 people have died and over 110,000 have been infected worldwide, with the majority in China, though daily infections are now growing at a much faster pace abroad.

The novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused alarm as it has crossed global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.

