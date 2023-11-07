Vladimir Putin to run for President in 2024: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has chosen to compete for president-ship once more in the 2024 elections, which will keep him in office until 2030, according to a news report in The Telegraph. His office hasn’t yet verified the report, though. According to unnamed Kremlin insiders cited in the report, a public statement will be released “soon”. Boris Yeltsin handed over to Putin, now 71, the presidency in 1999, and he has been in charge ever since. Since Josef Stalin, he has presided over Russia for a longer period of time than any previous president.

“The choice has been made—he will run,” the publication cited an individual with knowledge of the preparations as saying.

Russia is scheduled to hold elections in March 2024. In September, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, stated that no one would be able to challenge Vladimir Putin should he decide to run.

Since the Russian Constitution stipulates that the president is chosen for a six-year term, Putin will hold the position until 2030.

In 2021, he ratified a measure amending the constitution, allowing Russian nationals to serve just two terms as president. However, the statute did not take into account terms served before it came into effect, enabling Putin to run for office twice more.

According to The Telegraph,. Putin wants to hold onto power in order to lead Russia through one of its most turbulent periods in decades following its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Within Russia, the 71-year-old Putin has an 80% approval rating.

The main opponent of Vladimir Putin and opposition figure Alexei Navalny is incarcerated. The 47-year-old is currently serving sentences that, if they are not shortened, will put him behind bars for decades.