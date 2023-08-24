Vivek Ramaswamy stands out at debut presidential debate

In his debut appearance at the first Republican presidential debate, Vivek Ramaswamy made a notable entrance, eschewing traditional debate preparation. Instead, he seized the stage, immediately invoking a familiar line from Barack Obama’s 2004 campaign, saying, “First, I want to just address the question that is on everyone’s mind at home tonight—who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name?”

The debate, featuring eight candidates, quickly turned contentious, with candidates engaging in fiery exchanges. Ramaswamy effortlessly deflected criticisms from his fellow contenders. He suggested that Chris Christie was vying for a position on left-leaning news channel MSNBC, and accused Nikki Haley of positioning herself for roles on defense contractor boards due to her stances on Ukraine.

Ramaswamy’s statement bore a striking resemblance to Obama’s 2004 introduction, where the former president referred to himself as “a skinny kid with a funny name.” Chris Christie wasted no time in drawing this parallel, suggesting that Ramaswamy’s introduction mirrored Obama’s, leading him to label Ramaswamy an amateur.

During a discussion on climate change, Ramaswamy declared, “I’m the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for,” provoking outrage from his rivals. Throughout the debate, Ramaswamy consistently positioned himself as an outsider challenging the political establishment represented by his fellow candidates.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s political statements:

Many of Ramaswamy’s policy stances, such as advocating for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, employing military force to secure the US-Mexico border, and banning US companies from doing business with China, diverge significantly from the political mainstream, even within the Republican Party. However, his willingness to advocate for these unconventional policies mirrors the approach taken by Donald Trump in 2016, demonstrating their potential for garnering attention.

While Vivek Ramaswamy may lack the political momentum to challenge Trump for the nomination, his performance in the debate ensures he will remain a significant presence in the race in the coming months.

In a heated exchange, the thirty-eight-year-old Ramaswamy clashed with former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley over US support for Ukraine. He argued, “This is disastrous… we are protecting against an invasion across somebody else’s border when we should use those same military resources to prevent the invasion across our southern border here in the United States of America.”