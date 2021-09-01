Vatican Ambassador speaks to SL govt on Easter Sunday bombing

The Vatican Ambassador and Pope’s representative in Sri Lanka, has discussed the controversial Easter Sunday bombing investigation with the Foreign Minister.

Apostolic Nuncio to Sri Lanka, Archbishop Brian Udaigwe has requested Foreign Minister Prof G.L. Peiris to have a meeting with the Catholic Church on the investigations into the attacks on three churches and three hotels killing 269 people and injuring over 500.

The ISIS later claimed the responsibility for the attacks carried out on the Easter Sunday morning on almost simultaneously by a group of local suicide killers.

Minister Peiris who assured a meeting with the heads of the Catholic Church, alleged certain groups have ‘hijacked’ purpose of the church and targeting to use the tragedy against the government at the upcoming United Nations Human Rights Council Session, scheduled for September 12 and the United Nations General Assembly on September 21.

Last month Catholic Church accused certain military intelligent officials of having a connection with the Easter Sunday bombers and charged that local security agencies ignored detailed information including the date about the attacks passed by the Indian intelligent agencies.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of Colombo’s Archdiocesan complained about a link between certain military intelligent members and suicide bombers that was revealed during the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) in to the multiple bomb blasts. He alleged the government had not investigated on it but kept it a secret.

Cardinal Ranjith had also accused former President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe of not taking measures against extremists groups.

Marking the 28th months since the attack, the Church on August 21 led a protest requesting all Sri Lankans to raise a black flag on their houses and vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice appointed a trial-at-bar to try 25 accused who were charged on 23,270 counts including massacre and the multiple attacks on the Easter Sunday 2019.