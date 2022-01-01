US stocks declines on New Year’s Eve

US stocks declined in the last trading session of 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.78 points, or 0.16 percent, to 36,338.30. The S&P 500 was down 12.55 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,766.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 96.59 points, or 0.61 percent, to 15,644.97.

Six of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in the green, with consumer staples up 0.71 percent, outpacing the rest. Communication services slipped 1.21 percent, the worst-performing group.

US-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note, Xinhua news agency reported.

Despite recent volatilities, all the three US major averages posted double-digit returns this year.

The S&P 500 jumped 26.9 percent in 2021, marking the benchmark’s third straight positive year. The Dow and Nasdaq advanced 18.7 percent and 21.4 percent, respectively, also notching their three-year winning streaks.

(With IANS Inputs)