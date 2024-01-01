Shubman Gill shares his 2023 goals on New Year’s eve

Shubman Gill, India’s top cricketer, emphasized his journey in the year 2023 in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve on Sunday. Gill also offered a list of goals he had set for 2023, as well as some memorable memories from the year.

In 2023, the 24-year-old top-order hitter had a breakout year and established himself as an important member of the Indian cricket squad across formats. He finished the year 2023 as India’s greatest performer, scoring nearly 3000 runs and claiming ten centuries.

Gill had set some challenging goals for 2023, and he had nearly completed them all. His initial ambition was to have the most international hundreds, which he accomplished with seven, one less than leader Virat Kohli. Gill also aimed for the World Cup and the IPL Orange Cap in 2023 and gave his all.

Gill scored 354 runs in nine innings at an average of 44.25 with four fifties as India advanced to the ICC World Cup 2023 final. He did not live up to expectations at the World Cup in India, but he dominated the Indian Premier League 2023 with 890 runs in 17 innings to win the Orange Cap.

Gill noted in his post that the end of the year 2023 was not a joyful one for India since they lost the World Cup and the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, but he is pleased with his and his team’s achievements.

“Exactly a year ago, I put it out into the universe,” Shubman Gill posted on Instagram. “As the year 2023 comes to a close, it has been full of experiences, some great fun, and other great learnings.” The conclusion of the year did not go as planned, but I am glad to say that we came so close to our objectives while sacrificing everything we had. The following year will present its own set of problems and opportunities. Hopefully, by 2024, we’ll be closer to our objectives. “I wish you all love, joy, and strength in everything you do.”

Gill’s best results came in international cricket in 2023, when he topped the scoring table with 2154 runs in 52 innings and seven hundreds. He was also a leading run-getter in ODIs in 2023, and he demonstrated his fielding abilities with the most catches (24).