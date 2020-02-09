US President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal has delivered the White House a fresh coat of power, sparking worries over the rise of an “imperial presidency.”

His victory in the Senate trial on Wednesday accelerated a decades-long shift in the US government in which Congress has steadily ceded authority to the Oval Office. The presidency hit a low in the 1970s after Congress wrested authority away following Richard Nixon’s Watergate abuses.

Since then, each successive US leader has sought to further dominate the legislature.

Trump, though, has sparked anxiety: he flaunts his power and has an attorney general who favours a strong presidency and a Republican Party unwilling to restrain him.

The acquittal verdict was the final act of a four-month impeachment process that inflamed the partisan tensions simmering throughout the course of the Trump administration, the friction that boiled over during the State of the Union even though Trump left impeachment out of his speech.

Lawmakers held the upper hand mostly through the early 20th century, until, faced by existential emergencies — the Great Depression and then World war II — president Franklin Roosevelt rode roughshod over Congress to take action.

Since then, “we have seen a steady increase over time in the independent powers of the presidency,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Nearly two decades later, Congress worries that Trump could use the same powers to go to war with Iran. But the lawmakers are too at odds to do anything about it.

Barack Obama entered the White House in 2009 pledging not to abuse his powers like Bush and to respect Congress’s equal authority.

New York University law professor Richard Pildes said that who wins the November 2020 election — Trump and his Republicans or the Democrats — will be indicative.

“How these events become absorbed politically in the next election will significantly shape what future presidents and members of Congress come to think about the exercise of their powers,” Pildes said.

