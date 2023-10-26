US police launches massive manhunt to nab ‘armed and dangerous’ Maine shooter

The police in United States have launched a massive manhunt for a man suspected of killing at least 22people in shootings at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine. The police have ordered residents of several towns in southern Maine to remain under shelter-in-place as they look for “armed and dangerous” Lewiston gunman.

According to local media reports, Mike Sauschuck, who oversees public safety for the state, said that the police have spotted a “vehicle of interest” in Lisbon and asked residents to shelter in place.

Sauschuck further said that police identified Robert Card, 40, as a “person of interest” in the shooting, adding he should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

“Police are currently searching for a Robert R Card. He is considered armed and dangerous. A vehicle involved in this incident was located in Lisbon (a town in Maine, United States.)…We are also checking with the residents in Lisbon,” he said.

He added, “We have literally 100s of police officers working around the state of Maine to investigate this case, to locate Robert Card, who again is a person of interest and a person of interest only, and we’ll continue to gather information so that we can bring the suspect to justice and ultimately seek prosecution down the road.”

The Lewiston, Maine Police Department has released a picture of the suspect involved in the mass shooting that has left nearly 22 dead and over 50 injured.

According to the Police, “Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. The suspect, Card should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.”