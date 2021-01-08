US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Thursday for President Donald Trump to be urgently removed from power, branding him “a very dangerous person who should not continue in office.”

“This is an emergency of the highest magnitude,” the top-ranking Democrat in Congress said as she urged Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment, one day after a pro-Trump mob entered the Capitol with his encouragement in a bid to overturn the presidential election results.

If the 25th amendment, allowing for a cabinet majority to replace a president deemed unable to discharge his duties, is not invoked, Congress is prepared to move forward with impeachment, she said.