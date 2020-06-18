US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of “surrendering” to the coronavirus pandemic and failing to stay prepared for a resurgence that could put economic recovery at risk.

Biden further said, “American people sacrificed so much to fight this virus… we may lose some the progress we’ve begun to make. All because he’s lost interest”.

“Now he’s just flat surrendering the fight”, he added.

Trump is eager to reopen the economy and resume political campaigning even as coronavirus cases have started to rise again, with record increases reported this week in Oklahoma, Texas, and Oregon.

The President is planning his first rally since the coronavirus forced people to stay at home three months ago on Saturday in heavily Republican Oklahoma, over the objections of public health officials.

While delivering his speech in Philadelphia, the former vice president said, “He’s so eager to get back to campaign rallies that he’s putting people at risk”.

Last Saturday, Trump called the novel coronavirus an “invincible enemy” and exuded confidence that America will be able to defeat it soon.

Trump used the occasion to thank the US military in the successful fight against the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Trump said now that people are getting their jobs back and the stock market is booming after the crisis triggered by coronavirus, the United States is on its way to a “very big comeback”.

Trump also said that the US is doing well in “so many ways”.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at a news conference that the President is encouraged because what “we’re seeing is a belief in the Trump economy and the Trump presidency”.

Trump won Pennsylvania by less than a percentage point in 2016, an unexpected victory along with wins in Wisconsin and Michigan that propelled him to the presidency.