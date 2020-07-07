The United States passed another grim coronavirus milestone on Monday as the death count from the virus climbed past 130,000, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has had 2,888,729 COVID-19 cases and 130,007 deaths as of midday in Washington, the university reported.

The world’s hardest hit country, both in confirmed cases and deaths, the United States has experienced a resurgence of the disease since June that has forced several states to suspend their phased economic reopenings.

On Saturday, the number of new daily infections hit a record 57,683.

Public health experts worry social distancing norms will not be enforced there, as it has happened at recent public gatherings Trump has attended and addressed.

Many members of his campaign staff and the Secret Service were infected at the rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and then again at his rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

Among those from the second lot of infections was Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate.

President Donald Trump expressed satisfaction that the number of new infections was declining, even though experts warned of a possible resurgence.

Meanwhile, as many as 11,764,148 people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far. While 6,758,156 have recovered, 541,230 have died, according to Worldometer.