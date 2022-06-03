US announces new sanctions targeting Russian elites

The administration of US President Joe Biden has announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian political and business elites, in an effort to further punish Russia for its military operation in Ukraine.

The US announced a new set of penalties on Thursday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

The Treasury Department will apply penalties on Sergei Roldugin and his family members, according to a White House fact sheet.

Roldugin is a close acquaintance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the White House, and a money manager for Putin’s offshore assets.

The CEO of Imperial Yachts, which the White House claims provides services to Putin’s inner circle, and the CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation, a Russian state-owned firm that assists the country’s defence industry, are also on the sanctions list.

The US State Department will also penalise a number of Russians, including Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, as well as oligarchs God Nisanov and Alexey Mordashov.

Mordashov has ties to one of Russia’s biggest domestic steel producers, according to the White House. His family members and companies have also been sanctioned.

The Department of Commerce will add 71 Russia- and Belarus-based businesses to the Entity List, thereby preventing them from getting US-origin items or foreign-made products derived from specified US technology or software, according to the fact sheet.

“So far, the United States has added 1,000 parties to Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List and more than 300 parties have been added to Commerce’s Entity List,” read the fact sheet.

(Inputs from IANS)