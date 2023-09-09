US and India settle last outstanding World Trade Organization dispute

On Friday, the United States and India resolved their final dispute at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regarding poultry products.

India also agreed to reduce tariffs on various American goods, including frozen turkey, frozen duck, fresh and frozen blueberries and cranberries, dried and processed blueberries and cranberries, and fresh and frozen cranberries, as confirmed by the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

This development was announced by US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and is expected to create economic opportunities for US agricultural producers and increase the availability of US products in the Indian market.

This development coincided with a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Following the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers’ Meeting in August this year, Ambassador Tai met with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. The two leaders discussed the WTO issue at the meeting, and they both indicated a desire for a speedy resolution.

“Resolving this last outstanding WTO dispute represents an important milestone in the US-India trade relationship, while reducing tariffs on certain U.S. products enhances crucial market access for American agricultural producers,” said Ambassador Tai. “These announcements, combined with Prime Minister Modi’s State Visit in June and President Biden’s trip to New Delhi this week, underscores the strength of our bilateral partnership. I look forward to continuing to work with Minister Goyal to deliver inclusive economic opportunities for our people,” Tai said, according to the release.

Notably, the six previous disputes were resolved during PM Modi’s state visit to the US in June. India also agreed to reduce tariffs on certain U.S. products, including chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, apples, boric acid, and diagnostic reagents.

US President Joe Biden on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues ranging from defence cooperation, and technology sharing.

The US President also congratulated India for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The two leaders held bilateral talks at PM residence – 7, Lok Kalyan, Marg in New Delhi, ahead of the G20 Summit over the weekend.

The two leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding.

After the meeting, both the leaders lauded the India-US relations and said that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

“Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBidento 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” PM Modi said in a post on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).

President Biden also affirmed support towards making the India-US partnership stronger, closer, and more dynamic.

“Great seeing you, Mr Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we’ll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history,” President Biden posted on X.

(With Inputs from ANI)