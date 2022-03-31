Universities, colleges to reopen in Myanmar

Universities and colleges in Myanmar, which closed two years ago in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen from May 12, the Education Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, all arts and science universities and education degree colleges in the Southeast Asian country will resume all classes from May 12, reports Xinhua news agency.

Students who passed the matriculation exam in the 2019-20 academic year can also join the first-year classes, it said.

The Ministry also said classes for other part-time students from arts and science universities will restart in September and October.

Meanwhile, universities will open the first year’s classes in November for the students who will pass the matriculation exam in the 2021-22 academic year.

The move came after the country eased Covid-19 restrictions including allowing gatherings of 400 people in public places.

Till date, the country has administered more than 49.7 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.