Manipur Govt launches re-verification drive to curb illegal immigration from Myanmar

In a significant effort to curb illegal infiltration from the porous Myanmar border, the Manipur government has initiated a re-verification drive to identify immigrants from the neighboring country.

Recently, a re-verification exercise was conducted in Govajang village, Tengnoupal district, resulting in the identification of 24 individuals (8 men and 16 women) of Myanmar origin.

On Wednesday, the state government carried out the drive for re-verification and re-identification of residents in the village.

Advertisement

Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that biometric details of the 24 individuals from Myanmar have been collected for further investigation. The operation was conducted by the state police, Assam Rifles personnel, and a team of officials.

“Further biometric exercises will continue in Moreh and adjoining areas. Thanks to all security personnel and other government officials,” stated Chief Minister Singh.

The re-verification process had initially started earlier but was halted due to violence in May last year.

The administration resumed the process in July of last year which had to be paused again. Chief Minister Singh has previously expressed concerns over illegal migration’s impact on the state’s demography, noting unnatural population growth in some districts due to the influx from conflict-hit Myanmar.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long border with Myanmar, of which only 10 km have been fenced.