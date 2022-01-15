Universal vax distribution best way to end Covid: Pak FM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the production and universal distribution of vaccines are the best way to try and end the Covid-19 pandemic.

He made the remarks as akistan assumed chairmanship of the G77, a coalition of more than 130 developing nations, for the year 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

Addressing a virtual handover ceremony of the chairmanship to Pakistan, the Foreign Minister said the world is still battling the virus which has taken a massive human, economic, social and psychological toll.

He said the world is facing a triple crises: the Covid-19 pandemic, the related economic downturn and the threat posed by climate change.

Qureshi said the pandemic has affected developing countries disproportionately.

Due to weak health systems and meagre resources, millions in the developing world have suffered enormously and mostly in silence, he added.

He said that over 20 countries are food insecure and some are getting stalked by famine, especially in conflict zones in Africa and Afghanistan.

To address the contemporary challenges being faced by the world, the Foreign Minister said the survival of humanity requires the adoption of mutual support, solidarity and unity.