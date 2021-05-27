Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, has arrived here on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

Bozkir’s visit to Pakistan comes at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

It added that during his stay, the UNGA President will have detailed talks with the Foreign Minister and call on the Pakistani leadership.

The interactions will cover a wide range of political and socio-economic issues on the UN agenda, the Ministry said in a statement.

Bozkir will also deliver a speech on the importance of multilateralism, the statement said.

The visit of Bozkir would “lend an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s active contributions to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in international affairs”, the Ministry statement added.