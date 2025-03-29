UN mobilising relief for quake-hit Myanmar where about 150 have died: Guterres

The United Nations is mobilising relief for quake-hit Myanmar where nearly 150 people have died, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday.

“The government of Myanmar has asked for international support, and our team in Myanmar is already in contact in order to fully mobilise our resources in the region to support the people of Myanmar,” he told reporters.

While other countries have also been affected, “the epicentre is in Myanmar, and Myanmar is the weakest country in this present situation,” he added.

The epicentre of the 7.7-magnitude quake was near Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city.

Several aftershocks, one measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale, adding to the devastation.

Thailand was also hit by the earthquake with damages reaching into capital Bangkok.

Senior General, Min Aung Hlaing, who heads the Myanmar military government, said on TV that 144 people have died, including 96 in Naypyidaw, the country’s new capital.

While appealing for international help, he said that Myanmar has accepted India’s offer of relief.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X, “India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby.”

Myanmar said that a dam, bridges and buildings were destroyed by the quake.

After the overthrow of the elected civilian government in 2021, Myanmar is facing isolation, especially by the Western countries that have refused to recognise the military government.

At the UN, the representatives of the ousted civilian government still hold Myanmar’s seat.

Mahn Winn Khaing Thann, the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government representing the overthrown civilian government, also asked for help on X: “Every helping hand, every voice, and every action matters.”

“We mourn, we stand together, and we will rebuild. Our commitment to helping our people remains unwavering through every possible means,” he said.

Guterres’s Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, “Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has made an initial allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund of $5 million to support life-saving assistance in support of the operations of recovery following the earthquake.”

Unicef said on X, “Our teams are in affected areas to assess impact and prepare humanitarian support.”

Myanmar is torn by civil war with rebels, according to some reports, controlling more than a third of the nation’s territory.

Dujarric said, “The earthquake will compound an already dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar, where nearly 20 million people need assistance across the country, including more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes.”