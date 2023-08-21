Ukraine to get 42 F-16 fighter jets: Zelensky

Unorthodox spin to India’s diplomacy
Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal on 17 July received global criticism. The West accused Russia of employing ‘food as…
Ukraine will get at least 42 F-16 fighter jets after the end of the training course for pilots, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
“F-16. Breakthrough agreement … Thank you, the Netherlands,” Zelensky wrote in a Telegram post on Sunday after meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a Dutch military base in Eindhoven, Xinhua news agency reported.
The F-16 fighters will help Ukraine to boost its air defence capabilities, Zelensky said.
Advertisement
On Saturday, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots and support staff has begun.
The training programme will last at least six months, Reznikov said.
Advertisement