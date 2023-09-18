Ukraine declared a significant development on Sunday, announcing the recapture of Klishchiivka, a strategically vital town situated to the south of the key frontline city, Bakhmut. This development marks a crucial milestone in Ukraine’s determined counter-offensive against Russia’s relentless incursion, which has been ongoing for some time.

Klishchiivka, nestled on higher ground approximately 9 kilometers (6 miles) to the south of Bakhmut, has been a hotbed of intense combat for several weeks. The village was once home to around 400 inhabitants before Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, ultimately falling under Russian control in January of this year.

This recent triumph in Klishchiivka follows Kyiv’s announcement of gaining control over the nearby and modest village of Andriivka.

Ukraine’s President, Zelenskyy, shared that Kyiv is actively devising new defensive strategies for the nation, with particular emphasis on bolstering air defense and artillery capabilities, although specific details were not disclosed.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the highest-ranking military officer in the United States conveyed on Sunday that Ukraine’s overarching objective of liberating its territory from Russian forces presents an immensely challenging task.

Curiously, there has been no official statement from Moscow regarding the situation in the area.

Ukraine embarked on a spirited campaign to push back against Moscow’s advances in the southern and eastern regions of the country beginning in June. The acquisition of Western weaponry and the recruitment of specialized assault battalions bolstered this endeavor.

Initially, Ukrainian forces concentrated their efforts on the northern and southern perimeters of Bakhmut, steadily making incremental gains. In the wake of these gains, Ilia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Ukrainian troops in the east, reported that the battle inflicted substantial damage upon Russian airborne units, the “Akhmat” battalion led by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the “Storm-Z” unit comprised of Russian criminals, the Russian general staff’s military intelligence, and motorized rifle units.