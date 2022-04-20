Ukraine Prez proposes to extend martial law again

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a bill to Parliament to extend martial law in the country, Parliament press service said in a statement.

According to a report released by The Kyiv Independent, if lawmakers pass the bill submitted on Tuesday, the martial law will be extended for two months, until June 24.

Kiev imposed martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24.

On March 15, the Ukrainian Parliament voted to extend the martial law till April 25.