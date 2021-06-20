Britain reported more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Saturday as the Delta variant sees a 79 per cent rise in the in the past week.

Britain has reported another 10,321 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the caseload stands at 4,620,968, according to official figures released on Saturday.

The country also recorded another 14 coronavirus-related death, pushing the total death toll to 127,970. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

There has been a 79 per cent rise in the highly contagious Delta variant, first identified in India, in the past week.

The increase across Britain is being driven by younger age groups, many of whom have now been invited for a vaccination as the jab rollout extends to anyone aged 18 and over.

Hospital cases have almost doubled although most of those needing treatment have not had a vaccine.