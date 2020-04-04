Turkish shelling has damaged a power station in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah on Saturday, according to the media report..

The Turkish shelling targeted the electricity lines in the town of Tal Tamr, which caused the station to go out of service, Xinhua news agency reported.

This comes a few days after the Turkish forces cut off water supply lines from areas in Hasakah.

In February, at least 15 Turkish soldiers have been killed in Syria amid a crushing offensive by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces aimed at recapturing remaining opposition-held areas in the region.

So far, talks between Turkish and Russian officials have failed to reach agreements that would ease tensions in Idlib.

Earlier this week, Turkish shelling killed two people in Tal Tamr and wounded four others.

The Turkish forces have been active in northeastern Syria since October 2019 when the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels launched a series of attacks on Kurdish-administered areas in northeastern Syria.

The recent development comes amid a ceasefire in Syria brokered by Turkey and Russia on March 5.