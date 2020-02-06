Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is all set to visit Pakistan on February 13 where he will address a joint Parliament session on February 14.

Confirming the Turkish President’s address, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said Erdogan would also hold talks with various parliamentary leaders, The Express Tribune reported.

This will be the fourth time that Erdogan addresses the Pakistani parliament, a Dawn news report said.

It had earlier been reported that the Turkish leader would pay an official visit to Pakistan on October 23 last year to cement relations between the two countries and extend full support to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

However, the visit was postponed after Turkey’s involvement with a military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria that raised tensions with Washington and other Western nations.

Islamabad has supported the Turkish offensive which has otherwise invited the wrath of the international community. Ankara began its offensive soon after US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw forces from Syria.

Last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with President Erdogan to discuss matters of mutual interest.

In 2016, Erodgan visited Pakistan during the PML-N-led government, when he had addressed Parliament.