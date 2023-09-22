Trudeau doesn’t respond to Khalistan related inquiries at the UN

During the recent United Nations gathering, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced Khalistan related inquiries from Indian media regarding India’s rejection of his claims. On two separate occasions, journalists from the Press Trust of India sought answers from him. However, Trudeau chose not to respond and instead departed, surrounded by his security team.

Trudeau was at the Climate Ambition Summit, an assembly of approximately 30 nations convened on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The primary aim of this gathering was to hold these countries accountable for their environmental actions or inactions.

The UN moderator introduced Trudeau by highlighting that Canada had significantly expanded its fossil fuel production in the previous year. Trudeau acknowledged this fact somewhat indirectly and also injected a touch of domestic politics into his response.

Tensions between India and Canada have been on the rise since the murder of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year. However, Trudeau walked away from responding to Khalistan related inquiries.

However, during his most recent public statement, Prime Minister Trudeau did not specify what evidence his government possesses regarding the killing of the Sikh separatist leader by India. Instead, he emphasized the importance of allowing legal procedures to unfold with the utmost integrity in a country with a robust and independent legal system.