Canada refuses to share evidence against India in Nijjar’s killing

Regarding the murder of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year, hostility between India and Canada has risen steadily ever since. Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, declined to specify in the most recent public statement what evidence Ottawa has on the killing of the leader of the Sikh separatist movement by India.

When describing the accusations against India to reporters, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added, “I think it’s absolutely important that as a country with a robust and independent legal system. We let those legal procedures run their course with the utmost integrity”.

“But I can promise you that sharing these charges on the House of Commons floor was not a decision that was made quickly. It was handled seriously at all times,” he said. India was encouraged by Prime Minister Trudeau to cooperate in the investigation and not to dismiss the claims.

The Prime Minister reiterated his previous accusations against India, saying, “As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Govt of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil, which is something of utmost and foundational importance in a country of rule of law, in a world where international rules-based order matters.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated, “We have an independent justice system and robust procedures that will follow their course. We urge on the Government of India to engage with us so that we can advance in discovering the truth behind this situation”.

Following Prime Minister Trudeau’s explosive accusations of a “potential” involvement of Indian operatives in the murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil on June 18 in British Columbia, tensions between India and Canada erupted early this week.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was designated a terrorist by India in 2020.

Trudeau said that his government was not looking to provoke or cause problems.