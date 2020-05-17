Thailand extends ban on international flights until June end

Thailand has extended a ban on international passenger flights again for another month until June 30 in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“No passenger flights originating outside the country may land at Thai airports until June 30,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand as saying on Saturday night.

The announcement came after single-digit increases of infections were reported the the past week in the country and the government has yet decide whether to extend the emergency decree which expires on May 31.

In April, Thailand has imposed a nationwide curfew starting from Friday to prevent people from leaving home at night in an effort to stop the spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The exceptions are state or military aircraft, emergency or technical landing, humanitarian aid, medicine and relief flights, repatriation and cargo aircraft”, the authority further added.

Department stores, discount stores and marketplaces throughout the capital were earlier ordered to temporarily shut down, except for restaurants and food shops which have promised to remain open only for to-go orders. In several provinces, including Bangkok’s adjacent province of Nonthaburi, a curfew has already been effective earlier.

Thailand has reported 3,025 COVID-19 cases so far, with 56 deaths.