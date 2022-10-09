Thai nursery massacre: 3-year-old slept through attack that killed her classmates

Fast asleep in the corner of the room, three-year-old Ammy escaped the notice of a gunman who had burst into her childcare centre and shot and stabbed 24 children and two of their teachers.

Her habit of wrapping herself in a blanket to sleep might have saved her life, said her mother, Ms Panomphat Srithong, 35, who was at work at an electronics firm in Bangkok 500km away when the attack occurred last Thursday.

“Someone told me that all the children had died,” she said on Saturday as Ammy, wearing a religious amulet around her neck, sat quietly in her arms.

“But later I saw a video someone took of Ammy. It is a miracle she didn’t die.”

Mother and daughter had come to the Wat Si Uthai temple to join in the funeral rites for Ammy’s dead classmates.

Ammy, whose given name is Pavenuch Sukonwong, had been attending the centre for about a year, and was the only child to escape unhurt in the attack.

Ms Panomphat is wary of triggering memories of that day by asking her daughter too much about it, but she said Ammy has some understanding of what happened.