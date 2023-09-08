Telangana governor calls KCR a strong politician

After four years of attrition, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday showed signs of reconciliation with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao when she described him as a strong politician with vast experience.

Nevertheless, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is unlikely to make things easier for the administration by approving Bills or pending files promptly.

The rapprochement between the two came after they held a one-on-one meeting following a swearing-in ceremony of a new minister in the Cabinet and Rao had promptly invited the governor to the inauguration of places of worship in the state Secretariat.

On the occasion of completing four years in office as Telangana governor, Dr Soundararajan said, “Hon’ble chief minister is a strong politician. He has a long standing experience in the political field. I do not want to get into controversies again and again. Four years ago I didn’t have any experience of seeing a politician like that. After seeing him, there are so many things to learn, so many things to observe.”

She also chided Congress state president A Revanth Reddy for saying that the meeting between the chief minister and governor after bitter fighting indicated that the BJP and the BRS had come to an understanding. She said, “Even some of the Opposition parties when I attended the programme (at the Secretariat) drew connection with the party in which I was previously (BJP). Don’t identify the governor like that.”

When asked if the gap between Pragathi Bhavan (chief minister’s camp office) and Raj Bhavan has closed she replied, “The distance between Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan is close. I will do my duty. I may sometimes get the support of the government, sometimes I may not get the support of the government.”

At the same time, she warned that approving pending bills or proposals of nominating BRS leaders to Legislative Council under governor’s quota should not be linked with her relations with the ruling party.

“Don’t co-relate relationships with the bills, because I am people oriented,” said Dr Soundararajan adding “MLC under governor’s quota have to meet certain criteria, I have some hesitation when the candidate does not fit any criteria.”

There are two such proposals as she said she was assessing under which category they would be a better fit. Unlike last year, when she had accused the chief minister of discriminating against her and denying her protocol this time Dr Soundararajan made it clear she was not going to wade into any controversy.