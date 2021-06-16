Two dozen Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identified zones in the largest daily incursion, said the defense ministry.

Fighter jets, bombers, and anti-submarine and early warning aircraft comprised the 28 Chinese military planes surpassing the previous record of 25 reported on 12 April.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan although the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

In recent months, Taiwan has censured repeated missions by China’s air force near the island, especially in the southwestern part of its air defense zone near Taiwan-controlled Pratas Island.